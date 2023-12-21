Grapes Double Their Price Before New Year

By John Ensor •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 17:24
Green supermarket grapes.
Credit: zhuhe2343603/Shutterstock.com
GRAPES are an essential part of Spain’s New Year celebrations, but due to the a shortage of rain this year and an increased demand, prices have soared.
In the grape-producing region of Murcia, Antonio Costa, the president of COAG in Totana, has observed a decrease in grape yield this season. However, the issue is not down to greedy farmers or supermarkets, the increase is due primarily to climatic factors.
This observation was made in late September, focusing on the table grape variety, a staple crop in the area.
Currently, the most popular table grape is the Aledo variety, produced in Vinalopo, Alicante, and the only one in Europe recognized with a Protected Designation of Origin (DOP).
Despite the lower yield, Costa insists that the quality remains uncompromised. He notes a surge in demand during September and October, leading to scarce availability for the Christmas season.
‘There are very few grapes for Christmas and very expensive,’ Costa explains. This situation defines a campaign that, in his words, is ‘not bad’ and ‘faster.’
When discussing the prices at the source, Costa revealed that the industry had seen a significant increase. One producer producer was been paid €2.70 per kilo for their grapes in the latest campaign, when in previous years they were paid between €1.20 and €1.40 per kilo.
Costa, who is also a table grape producer, compares this year’s output to that of 2022, noting that it is slightly lower. Despite the decrease, he has successfully sold ‘almost everything’, particularly in the latter part of September and October.
He reports that only 15 per cent of his harvest is sold domestically, with the majority being exported to Europe and Asia.
However, he is quick to point out the steep rise in production costs over recent years, citing several factors: ‘Fertilizers, plastics due to Israel’s war with Gaza, labour…’, he lists, indicating a complex web of global influences impacting local agriculture.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.