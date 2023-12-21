Grapes Double Their Price Before New Year

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 17:24

Green supermarket grapes. Credit: zhuhe2343603/Shutterstock.com

GRAPES are an essential part of Spain’s New Year celebrations, but due to the a shortage of rain this year and an increased demand, prices have soared.

In the grape-producing region of Murcia, Antonio Costa, the president of COAG in Totana, has observed a decrease in grape yield this season. However, the issue is not down to greedy farmers or supermarkets, the increase is due primarily to climatic factors.

This observation was made in late September, focusing on the table grape variety, a staple crop in the area.

Currently, the most popular table grape is the Aledo variety, produced in Vinalopo, Alicante, and the only one in Europe recognized with a Protected Designation of Origin (DOP).

Quality Over Quantity

Despite the lower yield, Costa insists that the quality remains uncompromised. He notes a surge in demand during September and October, leading to scarce availability for the Christmas season.

‘There are very few grapes for Christmas and very expensive,’ Costa explains. This situation defines a campaign that, in his words, is ‘not bad’ and ‘faster.’

When discussing the prices at the source, Costa revealed that the industry had seen a significant increase. One producer producer was been paid €2.70 per kilo for their grapes in the latest campaign, when in previous years they were paid between €1.20 and €1.40 per kilo.

Rising Production Costs

Costa, who is also a table grape producer, compares this year’s output to that of 2022, noting that it is slightly lower. Despite the decrease, he has successfully sold ‘almost everything’, particularly in the latter part of September and October.

He reports that only 15 per cent of his harvest is sold domestically, with the majority being exported to Europe and Asia.

However, he is quick to point out the steep rise in production costs over recent years, citing several factors: ‘Fertilizers, plastics due to Israel’s war with Gaza, labour…’, he lists, indicating a complex web of global influences impacting local agriculture.