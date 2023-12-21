By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:21

Medieval Market Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

FUENGIROLA will host a new edition of the Great Medieval Festival on Friday, December 29. The Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Calle San Antonio, Camino de Coín and Plaza Reyes Católicos will be taken back to Medieval times, from 11am to 9pm.

Fuengirola is hosting this party for the whole family, where traffic will be stopped on Avenida Condes de San Isidro, as well as in Calle San Antonio, Camino de Coín and Plaza Reyes Católicos. Throughout this area a medieval market will be recreated with more than 30 stalls and merchants and all kinds of decorations: banners, pennants, coloured strips, etc.

As for the different activities that can be enjoyed as part of the Medieval Festival, there will be a dozen participatory workshops and games for children, as well as different activities and exhibitions, all of which are free of charge.

Medieval coin minting, scribes, combat, pottery, saddlery, weaving, lacquered letters, medieval painting, amulets and ceramics will be some of the workshops that children will be able to enjoy during the day. In addition, there will also be participatory workshops aimed at young people, where they can learn how a knight used to dress, notions of fencing, as well as training and combat exhibitions.

There will also be a falconry exhibition and exhibitions of birds of prey flying. All the activities included in this day will be completely free of charge, except for three approved children’s rides, which will cost €1 each. In addition, in the areas where this activity takes place, stalls will be set up to sell handmade products, which will be located on the pavement to allow the shops and businesses in the area to be open to the public during their usual opening hours.

The programme will begin with the opening of the medieval day at 11am; at midday there will be a parade, which will be repeated at 5.30pm; falconry exhibitions will be held at 12.30pm, 6.30pm and 8pm; there will also be a night-time fire show, which will take place at 7pm.