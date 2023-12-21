Kraków is one of the best foodie destinations in Europe

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The city was awarded 6th place in the prestigious and competitive culinary race as voted for by global travelers on Booking.com. Barcelona was 1st on the list as the most attractive foodie destination in Europe.
Kraków has also been named among the most popular European destinations for travelers primarily interested in cultural experiences. The city is among the Top 10 History and Culture Destinations, again, according to Booking.com and last year, the Christmas fair in Kraków was praised by the British newspaper The Times, which included it among the 24 best Christmas markets in Europe
Today, Kraków is highly appreciated by foodies enthralled by its European culinary heritage, with the cherry on the cake being the honorable title of the European Capital of Gastronomic Culture, which Kraków was awarded in 2019. In 2023, the city can be proud of its vast presence in the Michelin Guide, with as many as 18 restaurants in Kraków featured in the latest edition of the famous guide, and Bottiglieria 1881 being the first in the country to receive 2 Michelin stars.
The hospitality of residents, friendly atmosphere, attractive surroundings and modern infrastructure attract visitors from all over the world. The city has over 180 hotels, including 20 five-star hotels and numerous increasingly-popular boutique hotels, with charming interiors. All this and much more make Kraków a tourist destination that can exceed the expectations of even the most demanding guests. Anyone who visits Kraków will certainly want to come back.
