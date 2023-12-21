Ladies Lunch at La Scala

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 8:00

Sparkling señoritas! Jan, Tracy, Sandra, Ella and Debbie at the entrance

WITH the festive season in full swing, La Scala Restaurant held their Ladies Lunch on Wednesday, December 20, with everyone dressing in full Christmas glam!

On arrival, the delightfully decorated entrance felt like something from a Christmas film, as reindeers, Santa’s and a personalised sleigh greeted guests immediately!

The inside setting was even more magical, with snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, red roses adorning each table, and festive music being performed live by the talented Johnny G, who soon got diners singing, dancing, and waving their flowers in the air!

All in attendance were definitely ‘dressed to impress’, with glitter, sequins and festive colours filling the room. Jan, who wore some fabulous red boots, told Euro Weekly News that she “really feels in the Christmas spirit now!”

The meal consisted of three delicious courses, as well as a specialty cocktail and unlimited Prosecco for two hours. As the smartly dressed waiters brought out each plate, the bubbly flowed and all were in great spirits.

EWN spoke to owner of La Scala, Tibbi Aquila, who explained that the secret behind his and the restaurant’s success is his “passion for the people” and “looking after and surprising our customers”. Adding that he “loves the ambiance of Christmas”. These words definitely rang true when taking a look around the dining room of La Scala. From personal touches of birthday balloons, to intimate details in the festive decorations, even with Tibbi walking around and greeting many guests with a hug, it is clear that this establishment and event is run with passion and love.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the fashion show, exhibiting the newest season of stylish clothes from Mapuchi. Speaking to owner and creator, Sara Haley, EWN discovered that many of the models walking on the day were actually old friends of Sara’s from her own modelling days! She described the clothes on show as “Christmas themed, knitwear, festive wear and of course some party pieces!”. As the models strutted their stuff throughout the tables, many cheered and took photos, with others quickly grabbing Sara Haley’s attention to tell her to “order one of those for me!”

Soon after, the dance floor was full and the twisting and shouting even continued as the sun began to set, as everyone left full of fabulous food, plenty of Prosecco, and copious amounts of Christmas joy. What an incredible event La Scala!