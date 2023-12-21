No unity for steel industry unions

By Linda Hall •
PORT TALBOT: The UK’s largest steel-making plant
Photo credit: CC/Steve Hill
UNION bickering is endangering talks to save thousands of jobs in Port Talbot (South Wales).
The UK’s largest steel plant faces huge job losses after owners Tata announced plans to substitute both blast furnaces with an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) over the next three years.
This is cleaner and greener but also less labour-intensive and between 2,500 and 3,000 workers would find themselves out of work.
Union sources quoted by the BBC revealed a “deep rift” with Community and GMB on one side and Unite on the other.
The three unions originally suggested closing the oldest blast furnace but keeping the younger one active until 2032 while the small EAF was built, preserving 2,300 jobs and requiring fewer enforced redundancies.
Unite withdrew its support for the plan and now insists on no redundancies at all. “We will make no apology for acting like a trade union,” a spokesperson said.
Sources close to Tata indicated that they might delay closing at least one blast furnace for four or five years.
Apparently the unions have suggested that this could be acceptable if Tata were to install a new and modern steel-making works on one of its other sites in the UK.
