By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:21
Operatic Extravaganza: The 3 Tenors Live in Denia. Image: Kitreel / Shutterstock.com
Immerse yourself in the grandeur of operatic mastery as The 3 Tenors grace the stage at Hotel Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort & Spa on their 2023/24 Tour.
On Thursday, December 28, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, witness the mesmerizing performance of these three virtuosic tenors.
Accompanied by a chamber ensemble featuring mandolin, cello, and grand piano, they will present the masterpieces that brought fame to Italy and captivated audiences worldwide.
This unique occasion pays tribute to the legendary Pavarotti, showcasing the three tenors as they perform some of the most iconic arias from La Traviata, Rigoletto, Tosca, and more.
Experience the joy of Naples and its songs as favourites like O sole mio, Funiculì Funiculà, and Torna a Surriento fill the air, creating an unforgettable celebration of one of the greatest artists of all time.
Whether you are drawn to the opera arias or the Neapolitan songs, the performance by The 3 Tenors and the superb accompanying musicians promise to leave you breathless.
The Marriott Denia Hotel is situated at S/N Alqueria Deferrando 03749.
Secure your tickets on the website www.eventbrite.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.