By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 10:21

Operatic Extravaganza: The 3 Tenors Live in Denia. Image: Kitreel / Shutterstock.com

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of operatic mastery as The 3 Tenors grace the stage at Hotel Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort & Spa on their 2023/24 Tour.

On Thursday, December 28, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, witness the mesmerizing performance of these three virtuosic tenors.

Accompanied by a chamber ensemble featuring mandolin, cello, and grand piano, they will present the masterpieces that brought fame to Italy and captivated audiences worldwide.

This unique occasion pays tribute to the legendary Pavarotti, showcasing the three tenors as they perform some of the most iconic arias from La Traviata, Rigoletto, Tosca, and more.

Experience the joy of Naples and its songs as favourites like O sole mio, Funiculì Funiculà, and Torna a Surriento fill the air, creating an unforgettable celebration of one of the greatest artists of all time.

Whether you are drawn to the opera arias or the Neapolitan songs, the performance by The 3 Tenors and the superb accompanying musicians promise to leave you breathless.

The Marriott Denia Hotel is situated at S/N Alqueria Deferrando 03749.

Secure your tickets on the website www.eventbrite.com