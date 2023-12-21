Police Advise How To Stay Safe In 2024

By John Ensor •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 18:05
Police tips for a safe 2024.
Credit: Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock.com
A Christmas campaign by the National Police named the ‘Twelve Bells of Security’ is full of timely reminders intended to reduce crime through the end of the year and into 2024.
Launched on December 20, this nationwide effort focuses on simple yet effective measures to prevent common crimes.
Some of the reminders are obvious ones such as locking the door and cautious online behaviour, the campaign emphasises personal responsibility in crime prevention.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
