Police Advise How To Stay Safe In 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 18:05

Police tips for a safe 2024. Credit: Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock.com

A Christmas campaign by the National Police named the ‘Twelve Bells of Security’ is full of timely reminders intended to reduce crime through the end of the year and into 2024.

Launched on December 20, this nationwide effort focuses on simple yet effective measures to prevent common crimes.

Some of the reminders are obvious ones such as locking the door and cautious online behaviour, the campaign emphasises personal responsibility in crime prevention.

Secure Your Home And Personal Information

Lock the Door. Always lock your door, even if you’re stepping out for just a moment. Leaving it unlocked could invite burglars to use the ‘slip method’ to enter. Remember, Neither the ‘I’m in a rush’ nor the ‘it’s just for a moment’ are an excuse.

Never Give Personal Information Over the Phone. Avoid sharing personal or banking details over the phone. Apply the rule of the three ‘N’s: ‘NO, NEVER and NO ONE.’

Stay Alert to Digital Threats

Do Not Share Intimate Photos. Never distribute intimate photos without consent, doing so is a criminal act.

Be Wary of the ‘Son in Trouble’ Messages. If you receive a message impersonating your child asking for money, do not respond. Instead, contact your child directly to verify the situation.

Pay Attention to Deep-fakes. Be sceptical of endorsements from famous personalities, especially those promising miraculous products or get rich quick schemes.

Do not accept Help at ATMs. Always cover the keypad when entering your PIN at ATMs and be cautious of strangers offering assistance.

Enhance Online Safety

Create Secure Passwords. Avoid obvious choices like your date of birth or ‘1,2,3,4.’ Use strong, unique passwords for different accounts.

Be Distrustful of Hoaxes and Fake News. Do not forward unverified information. Always compare news from multiple sources and rely on official reports.

Taking Care of Belongings on Terraces. Keep your personal items like bags and phones secure and within sight, especially in public places like terraces.

Be Wary of Bargains. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Do Not Click on Suspicious Links. For safe online shopping, avoid dubious links and check for secure website indicators like the padlock icon.

Report. Remember, simple actions can make a significant difference in ensuring a safer year ahead. ‘Internalize it, share it, transmit it to your close circle and if you are a victim of a crime… REPORT IT.’