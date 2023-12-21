By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 12:33
Run, Walk, Celebrate: Poble Nou de Benitatxell's Festive Run. Image: Paulo Amorim / Shutterstock.com
The inaugural San Silvestre in Poble Nou de Benitatxell, featuring a 4.2 km route for runners and a 2.1 km course for walkers, stands as a highlight of this year’s Christmas program in the municipality.
Registration is now open for participants, and you can sign up on the web page www.somesport.com
Additionally, walkers can register on the day of the event at the finish area.
The registration fee for runners is €3, and the online deadline concludes on December 22 at midnight.
For walkers, and youngsters born between 2006 and 2023, registration is free. However, in the spirit of solidarity, participants are encouraged to bring a hygiene product as a donation to Cáritas Benitatxell.
Organized by the Benitatxell Multiesport Club in collaboration with the City Council, the race is set to take place on Saturday, December 23, promising a festive atmosphere.
Children’s races kick off at 5:30.PM, followed by the adult races at 6:00.PM.
The event will feature a costume contest, followed by an afternoon celebration with the Festers 2024.
All participants will receive Santa hats and a snack.
A raffle with various prizes will be held, and the first three individuals in each category (male and female) will receive special prizes from local businesses. Prizes include items like a shoulder of ham, a sailing trip, and more.
Additionally, there will be awards for the best individual costume and the best group costume (minimum of four people).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.