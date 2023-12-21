By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 12:33

Run, Walk, Celebrate: Poble Nou de Benitatxell's Festive Run. Image: Paulo Amorim / Shutterstock.com

The inaugural San Silvestre in Poble Nou de Benitatxell, featuring a 4.2 km route for runners and a 2.1 km course for walkers, stands as a highlight of this year’s Christmas program in the municipality.

Registration is now open for participants, and you can sign up on the web page www.somesport.com

Additionally, walkers can register on the day of the event at the finish area.

The registration fee for runners is €3, and the online deadline concludes on December 22 at midnight.

For walkers, and youngsters born between 2006 and 2023, registration is free. However, in the spirit of solidarity, participants are encouraged to bring a hygiene product as a donation to Cáritas Benitatxell.

Organized by the Benitatxell Multiesport Club in collaboration with the City Council, the race is set to take place on Saturday, December 23, promising a festive atmosphere.

Children’s races kick off at 5:30.PM, followed by the adult races at 6:00.PM.

The event will feature a costume contest, followed by an afternoon celebration with the Festers 2024.

All participants will receive Santa hats and a snack.

A raffle with various prizes will be held, and the first three individuals in each category (male and female) will receive special prizes from local businesses. Prizes include items like a shoulder of ham, a sailing trip, and more.

Additionally, there will be awards for the best individual costume and the best group costume (minimum of four people).