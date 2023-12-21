Santa Party & Musical Spectacle in Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:54

Get ready for a magical evening Image: Frigiliana Town Hall

EXPERIENCE the magic of Christmas in Frigiliana on December 23 at the Parque Andalucía. At 5:30 PM, join the thrilling Santa’s Party. Bring your letters filled with your Christmas wishes and take part in the Gift Raffle! By 6:30 PM, get ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary musical spectacle by the talented Dani Cantos Company and the incredible Cantapelículas.

Christmas Cheer Alert: Celebrate with Santa and Musical Marvels at Parque Andalucía!

But that’s not all, because, in this season of giving and sharing, Frigiliana Town Hall joins hands with CÁRITAS. Tickets for the raffle will be given to children who contribute to our food drive campaign. Let’s make this Christmas unforgettable for everyone together! Let’s come together to make this holiday season truly special for all!

