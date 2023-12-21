Santa Party & Musical Spectacle in Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:54
Get ready for a magical evening
Image: Frigiliana Town Hall
EXPERIENCE the magic of Christmas in Frigiliana on December 23 at the Parque Andalucía. At 5:30 PM, join the thrilling Santa’s Party. Bring your letters filled with your Christmas wishes and take part in the Gift Raffle! By 6:30 PM, get ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary musical spectacle by the talented Dani Cantos Company and the incredible Cantapelículas.
But that’s not all, because, in this season of giving and sharing, Frigiliana Town Hall joins hands with CÁRITAS. Tickets for the raffle will be given to children who contribute to our food drive campaign. Let’s make this Christmas unforgettable for everyone together! Let’s come together to make this holiday season truly special for all!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
