By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 14:45

Santa's Festive Stroll: A Unique Approach to Altea's Holiday Cheer. Image: Milles Studio / Shutterstock.com

This festive season, Santa is taking a unique approach to visiting Altea shops, allowing him to explore the town and experience the variety and quality of products offered.

The Councillor for Commerce, Jose Maria Borja, shared the exciting news, highlighting that this year, Santa won’t be stationary in Plaza del Ayuntamiento, as in previous years, but will wander through different areas of Altea.

Santa has expressed his desire to get to know the municipality and has invited residents of Altea to meet him at the House of Culture on Friday, December 22, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, and on Saturday, December 23, at the Library of Altea la Vella from midday to 1:00.PM.

Santa’s itinerary includes visiting the shops along Avenida James I on Friday, December 22, from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM.

In the afternoon of the same day, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, Santa will be at the House of Culture, eagerly awaiting visitors.

On Saturday, December 23, from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM, Santa will visit the shops and restaurants of Altea la Vella, collecting letters at the Library and, in the afternoon, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, he will stroll through the streets of Poble Antic.