By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 14:45
Santa's Festive Stroll: A Unique Approach to Altea's Holiday Cheer. Image: Milles Studio / Shutterstock.com
This festive season, Santa is taking a unique approach to visiting Altea shops, allowing him to explore the town and experience the variety and quality of products offered.
The Councillor for Commerce, Jose Maria Borja, shared the exciting news, highlighting that this year, Santa won’t be stationary in Plaza del Ayuntamiento, as in previous years, but will wander through different areas of Altea.
Santa has expressed his desire to get to know the municipality and has invited residents of Altea to meet him at the House of Culture on Friday, December 22, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, and on Saturday, December 23, at the Library of Altea la Vella from midday to 1:00.PM.
Santa’s itinerary includes visiting the shops along Avenida James I on Friday, December 22, from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM.
In the afternoon of the same day, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, Santa will be at the House of Culture, eagerly awaiting visitors.
On Saturday, December 23, from 11:00.AM to 1:00.PM, Santa will visit the shops and restaurants of Altea la Vella, collecting letters at the Library and, in the afternoon, from 5:30.PM to 7:30.PM, he will stroll through the streets of Poble Antic.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.