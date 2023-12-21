Spanish EU Presidency Secures Major Transport Deal

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 15:12

Flags of EU and Spain. Credit: Casablanca Stock/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish presidency of the EU Council has recently brokered a pivotal agreement, heralding a new era in European transport connectivity.

On December 4, during the Council of EU Transport Ministers meeting, Spain led the charge in approving a crucial revision of the Trans-European Transport Network Regulation (TEN-T).

This move, aligning with the European Parliament‘s stance, marks a significant milestone in infrastructure development guidelines within the EU.

Advancing A Unified Market

The core objective of the revised TEN-T regulation is to streamline and enhance the quality of Europe’s transport network. By eliminating physical barriers, bottlenecks, and missing links, the new legislation aims to facilitate seamless, sustainable connectivity across the continent.

A special focus is placed on completing cross-border segments of key European Transport Corridors, including the Atlantic and Mediterranean routes.

Sustainable Mobility

This updated framework is instrumental in achieving the EU’s goals for sustainable mobility. It ensures the smooth operation of the internal market and bolsters European economic, social, and territorial cohesion.

Notably, the Mediterranean Corridor will extend to the Ukrainian border, a strategic expansion supported by Spain’s Ministry of Transport throughout the negotiations. This corridor will uniquely span from west to east across Europe.

Setting New Standards

The agreement, endorsed by the European Commission, lays out ambitious yet realistic technical benchmarks. It prescribes a phased development of the transport network, with clear deadlines.

The date for completion oft he core network by 2030, the extended core network by 2040, and the comprehensive network by 2050. These layers have been uniformly defined for all 27 EU member states.

Rail interoperability is a key focus, emphasizing aspects like electrification and safety systems (ERTMS) to promote efficient freight transport and rail motorway services.

The significance of ports and short sea shipping is acknowledged through the creation of the European Maritime Space, eco-incentive solutions, and connectivity with remote regions such as the Canary Islands.

The regulation encourages multimodal transport for both goods and passengers. This includes enhancing rail links at airports and establishing multimodal hubs in urban areas.

It also sets standards for safe parking and rest areas on roads, addressing the road transport sector’s needs for improved safety and working conditions.

Spain’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility asserts that the Trans-European Transport Network is pivotal in ‘making more Europe’.

It fosters seamless connectivity between territories and demonstrates a collective commitment to timely completion, especially in cross-border corridors.

This achievement is a testament to Spain’s successful presidency of the EU Council. It underscores Spain’s dedication to advancing the EU’s transport policy towards sustainability, safety, digitalisation, and social justice.