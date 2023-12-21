The Great Ice Rink Opening!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 7:00
Get your skates on!
Credit: Shutterstock/1193256073
ON Tuesday December 19 The Great Ice Rink in Los Boliches opened to the public, just in time for some family festive fun during the Christmas period.
Many children and adults alike have already enjoyed this exciting activity, with a decadent Christmas tree serving as a magical backdrop. The ice rink is located in Plaza Pedro Cuevas Martin and currently it has been announced that it will be open from this date until January 1, but may stay longer. The opening times are as follows:
December 20 to December 23: 11am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm
December 24: 11am to 3pm
December 25 4.30pm to 8.30pm
December 26 to December 30: 11am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm
December 31: 11am to 3pm
January 1: 4.30pm to 8.30pm
It is free for all to enter and skate, providing a perfect excuse to enjoy a winter’s day out with family and friends, perhaps even paired with the traditional churros and hot chocolate to stay warm!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.