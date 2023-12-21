The Great Ice Rink Opening!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Get your skates on! Credit: Shutterstock/1193256073

ON Tuesday December 19 The Great Ice Rink in Los Boliches opened to the public, just in time for some family festive fun during the Christmas period.

Many children and adults alike have already enjoyed this exciting activity, with a decadent Christmas tree serving as a magical backdrop. The ice rink is located in Plaza Pedro Cuevas Martin and currently it has been announced that it will be open from this date until January 1, but may stay longer. The opening times are as follows:

December 20 to December 23: 11am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm

December 24: 11am to 3pm

December 25 4.30pm to 8.30pm

December 26 to December 30: 11am to 2pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm

December 31: 11am to 3pm

January 1: 4.30pm to 8.30pm

It is free for all to enter and skate, providing a perfect excuse to enjoy a winter’s day out with family and friends, perhaps even paired with the traditional churros and hot chocolate to stay warm!