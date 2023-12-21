Torre del Mar’s Enchanting Christmas Markets

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:30
Torre del Mar sparkles with festive markets.
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
THIS Christmas, Torre del Mar comes alive with festive cheer at both El Paseo de Larios and Plaza de las Carmelitas! El Paseo de Larios hosts a delightful Christmas market, offering an extensive array of seasonal products, delectable gastronomy, and charming souvenirs.
Visitors will also enjoy captivating performances throughout the day, adding musical flair to the festivities. Notable figures like Jesús Pérez Atencia, First Deputy Mayor, and Rocío Ruiz, Second Deputy Mayor, graced the market’s opening alongside esteemed council members.
But that’s not all – Plaza de las Carmelitas invites you to experience another facet of the season. Delve into a world of diverse stalls brimming with unique articles and gifts, complemented by the opportunity to savour delicious local specialties, defining the essence of the holidays.
This Christmas, immerse yourself in the joyous spirit at both locations. It’s a time for sharing laughter, creating memories, and embracing the warmth of community and the festive ambiance.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
