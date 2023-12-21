Torre del Mar’s Enchanting Christmas Markets

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 11:30

Torre del Mar sparkles with festive markets. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

THIS Christmas, Torre del Mar comes alive with festive cheer at both El Paseo de Larios and Plaza de las Carmelitas! El Paseo de Larios hosts a delightful Christmas market, offering an extensive array of seasonal products, delectable gastronomy, and charming souvenirs.

Immerse Yourself in Holiday Cheer: Explore Torre del Mar’s Vibrant Markets

Visitors will also enjoy captivating performances throughout the day, adding musical flair to the festivities. Notable figures like Jesús Pérez Atencia, First Deputy Mayor, and Rocío Ruiz, Second Deputy Mayor, graced the market’s opening alongside esteemed council members.

Indulge in Seasonal Delights at Plaza de las Carmelitas

But that’s not all – Plaza de las Carmelitas invites you to experience another facet of the season. Delve into a world of diverse stalls brimming with unique articles and gifts, complemented by the opportunity to savour delicious local specialties, defining the essence of the holidays.

This Christmas, immerse yourself in the joyous spirit at both locations. It’s a time for sharing laughter, creating memories, and embracing the warmth of community and the festive ambiance.

For more Axarquía news and events click here