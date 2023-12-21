By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 9:17

Torrevieja's Glass Act: Ecovidrio and City Council Unite for Festive Recycling Blitz. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja

Ecovidrio, the non-profit organisation entrusted with overseeing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain, has joined forces with the Torrevieja City Council.

The duo are delighted to announce they have launched the “We Have Good Reasons” awareness campaign during the festive Christmas season.

The primary goal of this initiative, running until January 6, is to encourage all residents and visitors in the city to actively participate in glass container recycling.

Recognising the surge in waste generation during the holiday season, the campaign aims to capitalise on this period, as approximately 20 per cent of the year’s glass containers are typically utilised during this time.

As of the latest available data for 2022, the environmentally-conscious citizens of Torrevieja demonstrated their commitment to recycling by contributing a substantial 2,864,250 kilograms of glass containers.

This impressive figure translates to an average of 34.2 kilograms of glass recycled per resident.

Reflecting on the city’s containerisation rate, Torrevieja maintains an average of 104.7 inhabitants per container, showcasing a robust infrastructure for glass packaging waste recycling.

The municipality is equipped with a total of 798 glass recycling igloos, providing convenient access for residents to actively participate in the recycling process.

