Two chances to see The Nutcracker

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:38

Ballet Kiev Photo: pxhere CC

After the great success of its first tour of Spain in 2022, the Kiev Ballet is once again touring the most prestigious stages in Spain with its new production of The Nutcracker including 2 dates here in Malaga province.

For over a century, the Nutcracker ballet has been a beloved Christmas tradition, captivating audiences with its mesmerizing music by Tchaikovsky and intricate choreography by Marius Petipa.

Since its premiere it has enchanted audiences in western countries with its magical tale. A visit to this ballet is a mandatory part of Christmas holiday plans for many families and The Nutcracker is as much an integral part as decorating the Christmas tree and buying gifts. The delicate waltz of the snowflakes, the exquisite dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the bright Spanish and Arabian dances and the graceful Rose Waltz; this magnificent performance is perceived as a vital element of the holiday season.

On the Costa del Sol there are 2 chances to catch this captivating performance of musical theatre featuring the Kiev Ballet company with soloists: Elena Germanovich, Evhen Lagunov, Yevhen Svetlitsa, Pazlevich Uladzislav, Vladyslava Vasylieva and Sofiia Hatylo.

On Friday, December 29 it will be performed at Teatro Cervantes in Malaga at 4.30pm and 8pm, tickets can be bought from the theatre’s website

Then at 8pm on Friday, January 26, the ballet comes to Estepona at the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre. Tickets are available on the website