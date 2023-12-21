Two chances to see The Nutcracker

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Dec 2023 • 13:38
Ballet Kiev
Photo: pxhere CC
After the great success of its first tour of Spain in 2022, the Kiev Ballet is once again touring the most prestigious stages in Spain with its new production of The Nutcracker including 2 dates here in Malaga province.
For over a century, the Nutcracker ballet has been a beloved Christmas tradition, captivating audiences with its mesmerizing music by Tchaikovsky and intricate choreography by Marius Petipa.
Since its premiere it has enchanted audiences in western countries with its magical tale. A visit to this ballet is a mandatory part of Christmas holiday plans for many families and The Nutcracker is as much an integral part as decorating the Christmas tree and buying gifts. The delicate waltz of the snowflakes, the exquisite dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the bright Spanish and Arabian dances and the graceful Rose Waltz; this magnificent performance is perceived as a vital element of the holiday season.
On the Costa del Sol there are 2 chances to catch this captivating performance of musical theatre featuring the Kiev Ballet company with soloists: Elena Germanovich, Evhen Lagunov, Yevhen Svetlitsa, Pazlevich Uladzislav, Vladyslava Vasylieva and Sofiia Hatylo.
On Friday, December 29 it will be performed at Teatro Cervantes in Malaga at 4.30pm and 8pm, tickets can be bought from the theatre’s website
Then at 8pm on Friday, January 26, the ballet comes to Estepona at the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre. Tickets are available on the website
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.