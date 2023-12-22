Bigsound, the biggest urban music festival in Spain, comes to Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:52

BIGSOUND Photo: Facebook / Bigsound festival Valencia

Bigsound, Spain’s largest urban music festival, has announced its expansion to the city of Málaga. Following the success of its first 3 editions in Valencia, Bigsound will arrive at the Auditorio Municipal Cortijo de Torres on July 19 and 20, 2024, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Bigsound Málaga promises 15 hours of music in the surroundings of the Cortijo de Torres Municipal Auditorium. In addition to the music, the festival will offer a selection of gastronomy, a market area, entertainment, rest areas, merchandising sales and a variety of unique experiences.

The festival, which comes to the city as a result of a business partnership with Malaga-based promoter Universe Group, will mark a milestone in the province of Malaga and is expected to attract a massive audience, with more than 12,000 people expected to attend each day.

This will be the only opportunity for urban music lovers in the province of Malaga to enjoy some outstanding live performances. Bigsound aims to propel the culturally rich city of Málaga onto the international circuit of major urban music events. This expansion will not only enrich the music experience for local residents, but will also attract national and international visitors, reinforcing its current status as a top entertainment destination.

This event, which promises to be a landmark event in 2024, adds an exciting musical chapter to the magnificent catalogue of cultural and leisure offerings that Malaga has to offer on an ongoing basis.