Brisa Festival is coming back to the Port of Malaga in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:05

Photo: Facebook / Brisa / Javier Rosa Photo: Facebook / Brisa / Javier Rosa

Brisa Festival is held for the benefit of the Red Cross. The festival has been a huge success in previous years and in 2024 will be held over 3 days: July, 25, 26 and 27. Previously held in Malaga’s Bullring, next year the venue will move to the Port of Malaga.

The president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, said at the launch of the event that the music festival is a focal point for attracting tourists to the province of Malaga. “That is why we are delighted that Brisa Festival has been part of this circuit of musical events on the Costa del Sol during the summer for the last 4years, which makes our destination so attractive for what we know as festival tourism”, he said.

The size of the Port of Malaga will make Brisa Festival grow in all senses with respect to previous editions. In July 2024 it will have more artists and more stages to maintain one of the great maxims since its birth: to promote the inexhaustible local and regional talent in the music sector.

Alongside the big names on the bill are emerging groups from Malaga and all over Andalucia including the finalists of MalagaCreaRock 2023. “This commitment to the emerging artists of the province is one of the values of Brisa,” said the president of the Provincial Council. “That is why we applaud the fact that this festival is a loudspeaker for young bands who dream of working in music professionally and headlining a major festival,” he added.

Brisa Festival is a charity event for the benefit of the Red Cross that has the support of Malaga City Council, the Provincial Council of Malaga, Turismo Costa del Sol and Cervezas Victoria. Full information, srtistconfirmations and ticket sales are available on the website: www.brisafestival.com .