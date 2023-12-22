By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:00
Coldplay by candlelight
Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts
Candlelight brings the magic of a live music experience to amazing venues in Malaga.
Get your tickets for this Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay at the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga on Sunday, January 14 and Sunday, 21 here
In the Royal Hall of the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga listen to an incredible candlelit performance by pianist Natalia Kuchaeva featuring some of Coldplay’s most memorable hits:
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
