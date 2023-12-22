Trending:

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay at the Gran Hotel Miramar

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:00

Coldplay by candlelight Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight brings the magic of a live music experience to amazing venues in Malaga.

Get your tickets for this Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay at the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga on Sunday, January 14 and Sunday, 21 here

In the Royal Hall of the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga listen to an incredible candlelit performance by pianist Natalia Kuchaeva featuring some of Coldplay’s most memorable hits:

  • Clocks
  • Don’t Panic
  • Speed of Sound
  • Trouble
  • Fix You
  • Paradise, Nevada
  • In My Place
  • Adventure of a Lifetime
  • Hymn for a Weekend
  • Yellow
  • The Scientist
  • Sky Full of Stars
  • Viva la Vida

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

