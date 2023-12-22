By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:00

Coldplay by candlelight Photo: Facebook / Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight brings the magic of a live music experience to amazing venues in Malaga.

Get your tickets for this Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay at the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga on Sunday, January 14 and Sunday, 21 here

In the Royal Hall of the Gran Hotel Miramar, Malaga listen to an incredible candlelit performance by pianist Natalia Kuchaeva featuring some of Coldplay’s most memorable hits:

Clocks

Don’t Panic

Speed of Sound

Trouble

Fix You

Paradise, Nevada

In My Place

Adventure of a Lifetime

Hymn for a Weekend

Yellow

The Scientist

Sky Full of Stars

Viva la Vida