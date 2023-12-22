Charity sightseeing trip

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Malaga City Council
Until January 4, the ‘Bus de la Ilusión’ will offer charity trips around the city of Malaga for a reduced price of €3 euros (tickets usually start at €25), which will be donated in full to Ly Company and the Fundación Pequeño Deseo.
The ‘Bus de la Ilusión’, an initiative promoted by City Sightseeing Malaga, will tour the city with departures at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm to follow the usual route of the tourist bus.
Get to know some of Malaga’s best-kept secrets? This modern and vibrant city is not just your typical beach town. It’s bursting with surprises! Did you know that Malaga is nearly 3,000 years old? Or that Picasso was born there?
Take advantage of this special off, discover Malaga’s history, art, culture from the top deck of the comfortable open-top bus and support charities at the same time.
