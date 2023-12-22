Charity sightseeing trip

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:57

Charity bus Photo: Malaga City Council

Until January 4, the ‘Bus de la Ilusión’ will offer charity trips around the city of Malaga for a reduced price of €3 euros (tickets usually start at €25), which will be donated in full to Ly Company and the Fundación Pequeño Deseo.

The ‘Bus de la Ilusión’, an initiative promoted by City Sightseeing Malaga, will tour the city with departures at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm to follow the usual route of the tourist bus.

