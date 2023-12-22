Disney film in the streets of Almeria!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 7:20
And action!
Credit: Facebook
THE streets of Almeria have taken on a new role recently, acting as the countries of Brazil and Italy for an upcoming Disney production!
Many Almeria residents have spotted the extensive camera crew of Disney, who are currently filming for a new series called ‘Suspect’ that will be broadcast on Disney Plus.
The Cathedral Square in Almeria city took on a whole new culture, transforming into the Italian capital of Rome. In addition, other parts of the city such as Pescaderia, next to Bar Los Sobrinos, has been turned into Brazil for ‘FrescoFilm’, a company that provides services in Spain to this international production.
A casting took place on December 15 at the Barrio Andalusi Archaeological Site (Meson Gitano), aiming to find actors to participate in the next filming that will also take place in Almeria, a series that would turn back time and throw Almeria into Mexico during the 20th century.
Specific details of this new series have not been released, however many have begun to consider the clues and suggest that it may be a new version of ‘Zorro’. Another theory is that it could also be an advert for a famous tequila brand. With filming said to be starting in early 2024, it seems all will soon be revealed!
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
