€16 million to prevent noise from the AP-7 in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 8:12

AP7 Photo: pexels CC / ricfer

The Spanish Government has earmarked €16 million to eliminate, through the installation of acoustic screens, the noise problems generated by vehicles travelling on the AP-7 motorway on the Marbella bypass. The investment is with Next Generation funds and the work is expected to take 2 years.

This is an important investment launched by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and will have an impact on Marbella within the Action Plan against Noise in its Phase II on the Costa del Sol motorway.

The section to be worked on is 8 kilometres as the road passes to the north of Marbella. The proposal is to install acoustic screens with heights of between 2.5 and 4.5 metres located close to the AP-7 motorway on walls or at the head of the cut slope to reduce the impact on the motorway and achieve a higher level of noise reduction. The aim is to insulate more than 1,000 buildings identified within 200 metres of the road’s path from noise.