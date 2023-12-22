Four Arrested After Demanding €4 Million In Crypto Extortion Scheme

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:09

Image of National Police vehicle in Spain. Credit: Julian Prizont Cado/Shutterstock.com

A family were subjected to terrifying threats by a gang who demanded a staggering €4 million.

In a shocking investigation, the National Police have apprehended four individuals for their involvement in a menacing extortion racket targeting a family, demanding a hefty ransom of €4 million in cryptocurrencies.

The ordeal unfolded in late October, when the victim, accompanied by his wife, bravely approached the Kidnapping and Extortion group of the National Police.

The man recounted the harrowing experience of being threatened with violence against his family unless he paid various sums towards an unfulfilled security contract.

The culprits had been relentlessly demanding this payment for several months, insisting on cryptocurrencies as the mode of transaction.

The victim reported that the extortionists had provided him with a security telephone in which he received calls and messages from the suspects, which added further complications to police efforts.

Intense Pressure And Home Invasion

While the victim was filing the complaint, his wife received a call on her mobile phone from her young daughter, who was alone in the family home. At that moment, one of the extortionists, who had gained access to the family home, picked up the minor’s phone to speak with her mother and asked her about the whereabouts of her husband.

The extortionist demanded payment of the debt and said that they would remain with the child at the home until they arrived.

Rapid Police Response And Arrest

Realising the urgency of the situation, the National Police swiftly arranged a security operation to protect the child at the family home. Although the culprits had fled by the time officers arrived, a thorough search of the vicinity led to the discovery of four suspects in a vehicle.

The descriptions matched those of the extortionists, and a subsequent vehicle search uncovered an axe, a large stick, and a baseball bat in the trunk, clear evidence of their sinister intentions.