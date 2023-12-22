Golf award for Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Marbella Town Hall has received the Plaque of Merit in Golf 2023 from the Royal Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG) for its great work and support for women’s golf tournaments and, more specifically, for its contribution to the celebration of the Solheim Cup.
The award ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee in Madrid, in the presence of the Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, and the Director General of Tourism, Laura de Arce. The Town Hall has been one of the 9 institutions that have received this award in recognition of its work and for its tireless commitment to make the Costa del Sol a world-class tourist destination in this sport.
The holding of championships on the most prestigious professional circuits, the establishment of the Race to Costa del Sol and the energetic support for the organisation of the Solheim Cup and the PING Junior Solheim Cup for the first time in Spain has led the RFEG to make these awards.
