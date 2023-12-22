By Anna Ellis •
Javea: Jump Onboard For A Tourist Train Adventure. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea
Javea’s tourist train is set to weave through the heart of the town, connecting its three urban centres during selected periods throughout the year.
Embarking on its scenic journey, the service will run during the summer season, spanning from June 1 to September 30.
Additionally, it will operate with festive cheer during Christmas, from December 24 to January 6, as well as during Holy Week and Easter, from Palm Sunday to the Monday after Easter Monday.
The Duanes de la Mar neighbourhood will play host to the inaugural station, marking the starting point.
With the first departure scheduled at 10:00.AM and the last one of the day at 11:00:PM.
There will be a brief intermission of service between 3:00.PM p.m. and 5:00.PM.
The second stop is at the Placeta del Convent except on Thursdays when the street market takes centre stage. On Thursday the stop relocates to the vicinity of Mercat Municipal.
As the journey continues, the third stop is at the car park of the old Masymas supermarket on Arenal Beach.
Lastly, the fourth and final stop is by the Parador Nacional de Turismo.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
