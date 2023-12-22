Johnny G’s 90’s Rewind

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Johnny G
Photo: Facebook / Johnny G
The showman returns along with his gorgeous backing singers and dancers presenting a “Mixed tape” of all of The 90’s “Smash Hits” including a featured tribute to the hits of Robbie Williams at the Teatro Salon Varietes in Fuengirola on Friday January 12 and Saturday January 13, both at 7.30pm
Johnny G is known as the Costa del Sol Showman with good reason as his shows are always full of colour, costumes and action. John is also an accomplished actor and has been performing at the Salon Varietes Theatre since the tender age of 14, memorably as The Pharaoh in Joseph And His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and as Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps, among many others.
So, get ready to “Rock DJ”, “Spice Up Your Life”, and start “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, tickets available from the theatre’s website
