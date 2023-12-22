La Bella y La Bestia

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:47

Beauty and the Beast Photo: Facebook / Teatro EDP

Teatro Musical Teatro ESAD in Malaga invites you to enjoy Beauty and the Beast, the classic musical for children and adults, with live voices and a wonderful love story that you will never forget.

The show takes place on Thursday, January 4 at 5pm and you can buy tickets here.

Belle is a bright and beautiful young woman who lost her sight as a child. The Beast is a prince bewitched by his inability to see beyond the physical. Their paths cross when the Beast takes Belle’s father prisoner, but she decides to take his place and live in the castle with her peculiar host.

Belle and her friends, the enchanted objects of the castle, will help the Beast to understand that the only person capable of breaking the spell is himself if he can accept and understand what it means to truly see.

A moving show in which we discover that there is another way of seeing the world. The folk tale functions as a starting point to promote values such as empathy, inclusion, diversity and acceptance of our own differences.