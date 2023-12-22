Marbella Dancing Queens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:40
Abba in Marbella
Photo: Studio 63 productions
ATTENTION all ABBA fans, Masters of the Scene – ABBA the Show is an internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute show touring theatres and performing at corporate events across the world.
It all began at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, after the overwhelming victory of a Swedish quartet that, within a few years, was to become a global phenomenon. Thus ABBA, one of pop culture’s most iconic groups, was born. Since then, they have gone on to string together one hit after another: Mamma Mia, Money, Money, Money, Money, Take A Chance On Me, etc.
On Saturday, Janaury 20 at 8pm you can see one of the greatest ABBA tribute acts at the Palacio de Congresos, Ferias y Exposiciones of Marbella. This spectacular show by the Masters of the Scene captures the essence and style of the group, with exuberant staging, extravagant costumes and unique vocals.
Based on ABBA’s phenomenal 1979 tour – “Live at Wembley Arena“, and with a fully live band, Masters of the Scene create a unique and exquisitely accurate tribute to ABBA. Featuring all the classic hits, this show also covers spectacular gems such as Summer Night City, Eagle and the phenomenal The Winner Takes It All.
Whether you’re an ABBA fan of old or new, this family friendly show will get you dancing in the aisles (in fact it’s actively encouraged!) So dig out your 70’s flares and your platforms and book Masters of the Scene today. This show truly is one not to be missed!
Bookings can be made online here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.