Marbella Dancing Queens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 14:40

Abba in Marbella Photo: Studio 63 productions

ATTENTION all ABBA fans, Masters of the Scene – ABBA the Show is an internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute show touring theatres and performing at corporate events across the world.

It all began at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, after the overwhelming victory of a Swedish quartet that, within a few years, was to become a global phenomenon. Thus ABBA, one of pop culture’s most iconic groups, was born. Since then, they have gone on to string together one hit after another: Mamma Mia, Money, Money, Money, Money, Take A Chance On Me, etc.

On Saturday, Janaury 20 at 8pm you can see one of the greatest ABBA tribute acts at the Palacio de Congresos, Ferias y Exposiciones of Marbella. This spectacular show by the Masters of the Scene captures the essence and style of the group, with exuberant staging, extravagant costumes and unique vocals.

Based on ABBA’s phenomenal 1979 tour – “Live at Wembley Arena“, and with a fully live band, Masters of the Scene create a unique and exquisitely accurate tribute to ABBA. Featuring all the classic hits, this show also covers spectacular gems such as Summer Night City, Eagle and the phenomenal The Winner Takes It All.

Whether you’re an ABBA fan of old or new, this family friendly show will get you dancing in the aisles (in fact it’s actively encouraged!) So dig out your 70’s flares and your platforms and book Masters of the Scene today. This show truly is one not to be missed!

Bookings can be made online here