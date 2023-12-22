Marbella: On the buses

By Kevin Fraser Park •
MARBELLA’S urban public transport service has doubled the number of journeys since its free service to residents was introduced. The number has increased rom 2 million in 2019, when it came into operation in April, to 4.8 million in 2023.
“This is a measure that democratises mobility and transport, which has added up to more than 17 million journeys since its implementation and which has led to great savings for citizens thanks to an imaginative scheme that has hinged on registration campaigns and which allows holders of the municipal card to travel throughout the city for free”. said councillor, Félix Romero who added that, “the growth has been gradual, as in 2020, despite the pandemic, the number of journeys reached 2.5 million, in 2021 there were a total of 3.6 million and last year there were 4.7 million”.
The councillor pointed out that ,”trips by retired users have also experienced a significant increase, as in 2019 there were 329,000 and up to November of this year there have been 583,000, which shows the social function of the initiative”.
In parallel to the initiative, the fleet of buses has been renewed and improved and the routes have been extended to continue offering quality sustainable transport.
