Not quite good enough, UD Almeria.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 9:00
Worthy opponents
Credit: FC Barcelona Noticias
IN football, often a team may play well but still not walk away with the three points that they perhaps deserved.
Many have stated that this was in fact the case for football club UD Almeria last week on Wednesday, December 20, as they suffered a 3-2 loss against the renowned superstars of the Barcelona team.
However, considering the difference in level between the two teams, UD Almeria can still hold their heads high, with many stating how well they thought the team played. One fan, Almeria resident Dave Nicholson, commented that “they should have played like that for the last 12 games!”.
Unfortunately, the boys in red and white have not been performing to this standard, and have actually lost a total of 13 out of 18 games this season.
As the saying goes, ‘you’re only as good as your last result’, and although UD Almeria came away ‘pointless’, they gave Barcelona an unexpected battle, coming back from 1-0 down to 1-1, then bouncing back again from 2-1 to 2-2. The nail in the three goal coffin came from S.Roberto, as he scored his second goal of the game in the 83rd minute, and said buenos noches to the players from Almeria for a final time.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
