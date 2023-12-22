By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 9:48

Pedaling Through History: Altea Cycling Club Marks 50 Years. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Altea Cycling Club, a Cycling Route titled “Marxa Cicloesportiva Altea-Integra” has been organised.

Scheduled for March 16, 2024, the test will cover a challenging 130km journey, commencing and concluding in Altea.

Toni Perez, a representative of Altea’s Cycling Club, provided details, stating, “The route will start from Altea, passing through La Nucia, Callosa, Tàrbena, Port de Sa Creueta.”

“After that, it will head to Castell de Castells, Benimassot, and Gorga.”

“The second ascent, Port de Tudons, follows, with a route through Penàguila and a descent to Alcoleja. The journey continues towards the last ascent, Port de Confrides, and then on to Confrides, Guadalest, Callosa, Altea la Vella, and Altea.”

Perez acknowledged the demanding nature of the route, spanning 130 km.

For additional information, interested individuals can contact the Altea Cycling Club via email at clubciclistaaltea@gmail.com.

Registration for participation in the trial is available at www.trifitness31.es, with exercise package prices ranging from €47 to €97, depending on the selected package.

The Altea Cycling Club expressed gratitude to the Altea Council for their support, anticipating the participation of around 800 cyclists in this noteworthy event.