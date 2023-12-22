Rockin’ Wednesday at La Sala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:20
Wall Street Band photo: Marbella Entertainments
Attention all live music lovers…get ready to rock as the well renowned ‘Rockin Wednesday’ event starts the new year off with a bang on Wednesday, January 3 in the Main Bar at La Sala Puerto Banus. Expect to hear hits from The Cure, The Smiths, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Lenny Kravitz and much more.
Kicking off from 8pm, local singer and guitarist Tony Capo brings his extensive repertoire to La Sala setting the tone for the evening. From 11pm, the night will be taken up a gear with the sensational rock outfit, Wall Street Band performing the best indie, rock, pop and dance hits the Costa Del Sol has to offer. They are that good they even supported the Kaiser Chiefs!
To reserve your spot to enjoy the best rock night in Marbella, please contact La Sala at: 952 814 145 or via email: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
