Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 10:29

NEWGRANGE: Stone Age tumulus older than the Pyramids Photo credit: CC/Jean Housen

Ireland: Solstice magic HUNDREDS gathered in Newgrange (Co Meath) to witness the Winter Solstice at the Stone Age passage tomb built there in 3200BC. Eight people who had won the Newgrange twice-yearly lottery draw were allowed inside to see the first rays of the rising sun through a small opening above the entrance.

Denmark: Rain, rain DENMARK experienced 907 millimetres of rain this year, overtaking the previous record of 905 millimetres registered in 1999 and 2019. Meteorologists from Denmark’s DMI meteorological institute warned that further increases in rain and snowfall could be expected in future years owing to climate change. Wind power ORSTED, Denmark’s renewable energy firm, has made “a final investment decision” to go ahead with the mammoth Hornsea 3 windfarm off the UK’s East Coast. The 75 billion Danish krone (€10.2 billion) offshore installation should be completed by 2027 and construction will create up to 5,000 jobs.

Norway: I spy Jose Assis Giammaria from Brazil, who obtained a post as a guest researcher at Norway’s Arctic University in Tromso, finally admitted after a year in custody that he is a Russian named Mikhail Valerijevitsj Mikusjin. He is still refusing to answer questions from Norway’s PST police intelligence service. Exams first THE Norwegian government said that the Russ celebrations, held between April 20 and May 17 when teenagers celebrate the end of secondary education, should instead start once exams are over. The government also wants to keep in check the celebrations which can result in social exclusion and bullying.

Italy: Our brand FORTY artisan chocolate-makers, plus Italy’s Ferrero, Venchi and Domori brands, hope to obtain Protected Status for their gianduiotti chocolates, but are meeting opposition. This comes from the Swiss manufacturer Lindt who in 1997 bought in the Italian firm Caffarel, which claims to have invented the gianduiotto. Back home IN August 2014, a 700-year-old statue disappeared from a Pastena church and was sold on by an Italian antique dealer. When its Dutch buyer, unaware of its provenance, later sought to sell it, photos posted online were spotted by the Pastena priest who contacted the authorities, leading to its recent return.

Belgium: Lost and found A MISLAID ring, which had belonged to Roger Drieghe who died 10 years ago, has resurfaced in a second-hand shop in Hamm. Thanks to an inscription inside it, the shop-owner traced his daughter who believes she must have inadvertently included the ring when taking in his belongings before moving house. Long wait OWING to a vast backlog in Belgium’s courts, lawyer Pierre-Philippe Hendrickx learnt that one of his cases concerning a tax dispute could not be heard before April 2040, Flemish broadcaster Bruzz revealed. “This incredible backlog is the result of years of looking the other way,” Hendrickx told an interviewer.

Germany: Little cheer SMALL-BUSINESS owners and retailers in Germany failed to receive the pre-Christmas boost they had hoped for, they told a survey published on December 21. They were also gloomy regarding their sales prospects in coming months and felt less optimistic than they did in November, the Munich-based Ifo Institute found. Cross purposes A SENIOR German court ruled that crosses may remain prominently displayed in public buildings in Bavaria. Despite a legal challenge from a lobby group defending the separation of state and religion, the court commented that religious symbolism aside, the crosses did not violate the plaintiff’s rights.

Netherlands: Detour ahead PASSENGERS on an Amsterdam-Detroit flight had to spend the night in a military barracks in Goose Bay (Labrador) after their aircraft developed a mechanical failure. “It honestly felt like a hotel,” one passenger said, although another complained there was little communication from the airline as to what was occurring. No snow RE-CHRISTMAS weather forecasts had already advised the Dutch to prepare for rain and not snow. In fact, the country has had a White Christmas on only eight occasions since records began in 1901, meteorologists explained, and snow in December will be increasingly uncommon as global temperatures rise.

France: Tax dodger AWARD-WINNING actress Isabelle Adjani was fined €250,000 fine and received a two-year suspended sentence after a Paris court found her guilty of tax fraud. She falsely claimed to have lived in Portugal for two years, declared a €2 million gift was a loan and transferred €120,000 to an undeclared US bank account. Top woman HIGH-RANKING police chief Celine Berton was named the new head of the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) whose 5,000 counter-espionage officers fight terrorism and cybercrime. Berthon, who is 47, takes over from Nicolas Lerner and will be the first woman ever to head the DGSI.

Finland: Same again WHAM’S classic Last Christmas again topped commercial radio charts over the holiday season in 2022 and was played 735 times according to figures compiled and recently released by Finland’s copyright organisation, Gramex. Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You was a close runner-up with 646 plays. Needlecord rug UNIVERSITY OF HELSINKI researcher, Juho Aalto, found that a European spruce growing beneath the canopy of a Finnish forest has roughly 200,000 needles. In contrast, the cultivated trees sold at Christmas have thicker stems and around 400,000 needles, “enough to carpet the floor of an average bedroom.”

Portugal: Old habits SALTED cod sales by Portugal’s largest supermarket chains fell 20 per cent in 2023, although it is still a traditional option over the holiday season despite higher prices. According to the Cod Industry Association (AID), half of the 55,000 tons consumed annually are sold in the last four months of the year. Still selling ENDING golden visas and the non-habitual resident programme barely affected the housing market, especially in Lisbon where prices top European averages, said finance specialists Bloomberg. House prices there rose 5.8 per cent in November, reaching €5,426 per square metre, Europe’s second-highest after Athens.

Sweden: Speak up A GOVERNMENT enquiry will review Swedish as a second language in schools and analyse the needs of pupils who do not speak it or cannot speak it well. The study will also examine current teaching methods to ensure they do not impact negatively on pupils’ integration or their ability to learn Swedish. Life of crime AROUND 10,000 people are active members of criminal organisations, according to Swedish criminologists, while the number of women belonging to gangs is steadily increasing. Close to 500 women are involved, a quarter of whom occupy principal roles as they generally find it easier to avoid police scrutiny.