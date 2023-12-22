By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:03
Sustainable Sparkle: Javea's Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Shines Bright with 4,000 Recycled Bottles. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea
Embracing the festive spirit, Javea welcomes a new addition to its Christmas celebrations.
The unusual new edition is a remarkable Christmas tree that stands out not just for its festive charm but also for its commitment to sustainability.
Nestled in the Placeta del Convent, this unique tree is a collaborative creation by students from various schools in the town.
Crafted from an impressive 4,000 recycled plastic bottles, this Eco-tree serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of waste separation at home and encourages the practice of the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.
Beyond its decorative appeal, the tree carries a message, shedding light on the amount of single-use plastics that permeate our daily lives.
This innovative initiative not only spreads holiday cheer but also sparks a conversation about the environment.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
