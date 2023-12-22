By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:03

Sustainable Sparkle: Javea's Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Shines Bright with 4,000 Recycled Bottles. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea

Embracing the festive spirit, Javea welcomes a new addition to its Christmas celebrations.

The unusual new edition is a remarkable Christmas tree that stands out not just for its festive charm but also for its commitment to sustainability.

Nestled in the Placeta del Convent, this unique tree is a collaborative creation by students from various schools in the town.

Crafted from an impressive 4,000 recycled plastic bottles, this Eco-tree serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of waste separation at home and encourages the practice of the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Beyond its decorative appeal, the tree carries a message, shedding light on the amount of single-use plastics that permeate our daily lives.

This innovative initiative not only spreads holiday cheer but also sparks a conversation about the environment.