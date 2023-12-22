The film music of Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:11
Délica Chamber Orchestra
Photo: Palacio de Ferias
The Délica Chamber Orchestra is one of the most exciting and promising young music ensembles in Spain.
It is made up of musicians of the highest professional level from all over the world, and has given concerts in prestigious European venues such as Cadogan Hall (London), Palau de la Música and L’Auditori (Barcelona), Kursaal (San Sebastián), Teatro Real and Auditorio Nacional (Madrid), etc.
On Saturday, January 13 they will perform at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, with music featuring the best film compositions by Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer and John Williams, along with other great soundtracks:
Wonder Woman (Hans Zimmer)
Mission Impossible (Lalo Schifrin)
The Da Vinci Code (Hans Zimmer)
Cinema Paradiso (Ennio Morricone)
Mombasa (Hans Zimmer)
Mandalorian (Ludwig Göransson)
Game of Thrones (Ramin Djawadi)
Avatar (James Horner)
The Fabelman (John Williams)
Schindler’s list (John Williams)
Time (Hans Zimmer)
Now we are free (Hans Zimmer)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Pirates of the Caribbean (Hans Zimmer)
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Ennio Morricone)
The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.