The film music of Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 22 Dec 2023 • 15:11

Délica Chamber Orchestra Photo: Palacio de Ferias

The Délica Chamber Orchestra is one of the most exciting and promising young music ensembles in Spain.

It is made up of musicians of the highest professional level from all over the world, and has given concerts in prestigious European venues such as Cadogan Hall (London), Palau de la Música and L’Auditori (Barcelona), Kursaal (San Sebastián), Teatro Real and Auditorio Nacional (Madrid), etc.

On Saturday, January 13 they will perform at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, with music featuring the best film compositions by Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer and John Williams, along with other great soundtracks:

Wonder Woman (Hans Zimmer)

Mission Impossible (Lalo Schifrin)

The Da Vinci Code (Hans Zimmer)

Cinema Paradiso (Ennio Morricone)

Mombasa (Hans Zimmer)

Mandalorian (Ludwig Göransson)

Game of Thrones (Ramin Djawadi)

Avatar (James Horner)

The Fabelman (John Williams)

Schindler’s list (John Williams)

Time (Hans Zimmer)

Now we are free (Hans Zimmer)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Pirates of the Caribbean (Hans Zimmer)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Ennio Morricone)

The Ecstasy of Gold (Ennio Morricone)