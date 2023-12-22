By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 12:52

Thirteenth Annual San Silvestre: Benidorm's Festive Fun Run a Joyous Success. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, had the honour of blowing the whistle to kick off the thirteenth annual San Silvestre, Benidorm’s Christmas fun run, at 10:30 on December 17.

The event took place along the Paseo de Levante and featured a five-kilometre route that drew around 300 athletes and a hundred children participating in the children’s events.

The San Silvestre de Benidorm is renowned for its recreational and festive nature, with many participants dressing up as various characters, especially those related to Christmas.

Local athletes demonstrated their prowess, claiming top spots on the podium. Juanan Fernandez from Benidorm crossed the finish line first, completing the route in 15 minutes and 21 seconds.

His fellow Benidorm Athletics Club members, Miguel Martínez (15:33) and María Olcina (16:01), secured second and third positions, respectively.

Among the women, Patricia Medina secured second place with a time of 19:51, followed by Celia de Diego (20:29) from the Gladiators in third place.

The young participants also took centre stage, completing a shorter route adapted for children along the Paseo de Poniente after the adult race.