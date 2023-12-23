Alicante Fugitive Wanted By Belgian, Dutch And Spanish Authorities

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 17:06

Man arrested wanted throughout Europe. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

AN international fugitive living the high-life in a luxury home in Alicante has been arrested by Spanish Police.

The National Police published a report on Saturday, December 23, following the arrest of a notorious fugitive in Rojales, a municipality in the Alicante province.

The capture of the wanted man is a significant development which took place after extensive coordination between European law enforcement agencies.

Arrest In Alicante

The National Police apprehended the individual, who was subject to two European Arrest and Surrender Orders by Belgian and Dutch authorities. Additionally, the Spanish authorities had issued four national search warrants against him.

The fugitive, believed to be highly dangerous, was found living in a luxurious development in Rojales, close to his family.

European Collaboration In Action

The hunt for the fugitive started in early 2022, with initial leads pointing to the province of Malaga. However, after extensive surveillance, the information proved to be false.

The breakthrough came following the General Assembly of ENFAST (European Network of Active Search for Fugitives) in Spain.

The coordination between Fast Spain, Fast Belgium, and Fast Netherlands was instrumental. The teams shared operational information, including the fugitive’s frequent change of residences across Spain, a tactic to evade capture and oversee his alleged criminal activities.

A Notorious Background

The fugitive’s criminal record is extensive and includes drug trafficking, kidnapping, injury, and property crimes. Linked to the ‘N`Drangueta’ criminal organization, he has a history of violence, further evidenced by a seven-year sentence in 2016 for a kidnapping in Belgium. His notorious proficiency in the use of firearms added to his dangerous profile.

The arrest highlights the effectiveness of international police collaboration in tackling cross-border crime. The fugitive, now in custody, awaits legal proceedings for his various alleged crimes.