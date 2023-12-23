By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 15:07

Boxing Day Bash: Join The Renegades for a Toe-Tapping Extravaganza.

Are you looking for some Boxing Day fun?

Your search ends at the Oceana Club, where The Renegades will be taking to the stage entertaining you with live music from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

The Renegades offer a dynamic blend of Soul, Blues, Funk, Rock and Reggae and will have your toes none stop tapping.

The trio based in Javea form have been entertaining crowds on the Costa Blanca since 2020.

The Oceana Club, is located at Avenida La Marina n°333, Les Basetes, Benissa, 03720.

For more information or to make a booking, reach out to Oceana Club via email at ocreservations@outlook.com or give them a call at (+34) 634313924.

There are two restaurants located at Les Basetes Port. The Oceana Club is located upstairs. The kitchen closes at 4:00.PM and reopens at 7:00.PM. The cocktail lounge and bar is open all day.