Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 23 Dec 2023 • 12:30

THE CITY: Huge disparity between earnings of CEOs and their employees

Hard times THE High Pay Centre calculated that the ratio of a FTSE 350 chief executive’s pay to that of their employees was 57-to-1 in 2022, slightly up on the previous year’s 56-to-1. The ratio for FTSE 100 chief executives and their employees was 80-to-1 last year, down from 83-to-one in 2021.

Dancausa move BANKINTER announced on December 20 that Maria Dolores Dancausa, its chief executive since 2010, would become the group’s non-executive president in March next year. Her role as chief executive will be taken over by Gloria Ortiz, until now director general of Bankinter’s Commercial Banking division.

Sky high A FORMER air base on Unst (population 650) in the Shetlands is the UK’s first licensed spaceport for launching and putting satellites into orbit. Developing the SaxaVord site’s three launch pads and a hangar for rocket assembly has so far cost £30 million (€34.6 million) with plans for a hotel and visitor centre.

Cashing in A BANK OF SPAIN survey found that 65 per cent of respondents used cash in most of their daily transactions, while 60 per cent said it was their principal payment method for shopping. Despite these figures, 88 per cent of the population used bank cards while 25 per cent made payments with their mobile.

Write off FINANCIAL TIMES journalists in the US are asking for a minimum starting salary of $80,000 (€73,112), claiming their current wages were “nowhere close” to livable. The newspaper is offering a minimum wage of $60,000 (€54,860) which the union representing the writers is contesting with the management.

Divvied up COMPANIES listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange paid investors a total of €27.4 billion in dividends between January and November, an increase of 18.8 per cent on the previous year. Once buy-backs are added to payments in cash or further shares, this increased to more than €40 billion, revealed the latest report from Spanish Stock Exchanges and Markets.

Star role SPAIN’S State-Owned Industrial Holding Corporation (SEPI) will nominate Pedro Duque to take over from Jordi Hereu as president of Hispasat, although this will first need the approval of the Spanish communications satellite board. Pedro Duque, a former aeronautics engineer and an astronaut, was minister of Science and Innovation between June 2018 and July 2021.

Nepo babies SWISS bank UBS told the international media that it had noticed an escalation this year in the number of new billionaires who have inherited their riches rather than earn them. As a result, the bank has predicted “an enormous increase” in legal battles between siblings squabbling over immense legacies bequeathed by their megarich parents.

Record price AN un-named bidder at a Hollywood auction paid $1.15 million (€1.05 million) for a ballerina-length evening dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales for a dinner at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence during a royal tour with her then-husband Prince Charles in 1985. The velvet dress, designed by the Moroccan-British designer Jacques Azagury fetched 11 times more than expected.

Stat of the week: €1.6 Billion investment in Valencia port approved by Spain’s central government will enlarge the country’s biggest container port and allow supersized cargo ships to dock there.