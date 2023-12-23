By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 23 Dec 2023 • 14:20
Christmas Hero Spreads Joy With Toys and Gifts to APANEE in Torrevieja. Image: Casey Shaddock / Facebook.
Casey Shaddock stands as a local hero, dedicating the past eight years to fundraising for Spanish charities.
Her outstanding commitment has resulted in substantial contributions, with donations exceeding €250,000.
At her most recent fundraising event, Casey orchestrated the delivery of Christmas presents to APANEE, the Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs in Torrevieja.
The delivery of 150 Christmas bags, worth €4,5oo, filled with joy and toys delighted APANEE during their children’s Christmas party.
As Casey expressed her delight in making a positive impact, she acknowledged the unwavering support of her generous sponsors and the exceptional backing from the public.
Casey confirmed: ” I would like to say a big thank you to the sponsors, a list that includes Seamus Maguire, Che Restaurants, Vanilla Hair & Beauty, FOX & WOLF, Tony Fordy, Vistacasas, and The Celtic Drop 2022 (Laura Delaney), among others I may have unintentionally omitted.”
“I would also like to thank my dedicated supporters, including Graham White, Vickki, Nicola, and Uwe from Airport Runs, who played pivotal roles in packing and delivering the Christmas bags.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
