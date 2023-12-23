By Kevin Fraser Park •
Ho, Ho, Ho! The most magical time of the year is still here and there’s a Christmas Party for all little builders at Bloqueria on Saturday, December 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm for an unforgettable night packed with festive fun.
Get ready for an evening bursting with Christmas-themed LEGO activities, coupled with delicious pizza and refreshing juice. Imagine the joy of building your very own LEGO Christmas tree or Santa’s sleigh! Bring your creativity and holiday spirit, and create magical memories together. Spaces are filling fast! Be sure to sign up now by phoning 634 41 58 23
Bloqueria is a premier indoor play area located in Calle Zaragoza, Estepona. With a wide range of activities and services, they offer a fun-filled experience for children and families. Their engaging LEGO®-themed environment sparks creativity and learning, making them a go-to destination for kids of all ages.
Join them for a festive celebration on Saturday, December 30: Build Santas, Reindeers, and Snowflakes with LEGO bricks. Create LEGO hearts and spread joy to children in need. The cost is €25 per child and delicious pizza and refreshing juice is included.
By participating in #BuildToGive, every LEGO heart crafted during the event means a LEGO present for a child who could use some extra holiday magic. Bloqueria will be sharing the creations on social media using #BuildToGive!
