By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 7:46
Lucky Grapes and Fireworks
Photo: Bright Marbella CC
More than 1,000 bottles of cider, 500 bags of cotillion and 4,000 tins of lucky grapes will be handed out. It will start at 11pm and the musical entertainment will be provided by the Cenchero Duo and the Punto y Aparte Orchestra. It’s the Fuengirola New Year’s Eve Party which this year will be held in the Plaza de la Constitucion.
“The Fuengirola Town Hall always organises a party to say goodbye to the year that is ending and start the new one with good luck and best wishes”, said the Councillor for Festivities and Traditions, Isabel Moreno, adding that, “on this occasion the party will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución from 11pm and will end at 2am”.
The Fuengirola Town Hall’s Fiestas Department would like to invite all Fuengiroleños to attend this party to say goodbye to the year together. The party will have the musical entertainment of the Orquesta Punto y Aparte and the Dúo Cenachero, who will once again entertain the new year with dances until the early hours of the morning.
The Town Hall will set up a series of bars in the area where the ficus tree known as the ‘árbol de las pelotillas‘ is located, where cider, cotillón and lucky grapes will be handed out free of charge to all those attending.
To conclude, Moreno invited, “all the people of Fuengirola to come together on December 31 in the Plaza de la Constitución to say goodbye to the year together and welcome the new year 2024“.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.