By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 7:46

Lucky Grapes and Fireworks Photo: Bright Marbella CC

More than 1,000 bottles of cider, 500 bags of cotillion and 4,000 tins of lucky grapes will be handed out. It will start at 11pm and the musical entertainment will be provided by the Cenchero Duo and the Punto y Aparte Orchestra. It’s the Fuengirola New Year’s Eve Party which this year will be held in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

“The Fuengirola Town Hall always organises a party to say goodbye to the year that is ending and start the new one with good luck and best wishes”, said the Councillor for Festivities and Traditions, Isabel Moreno, adding that, “on this occasion the party will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución from 11pm and will end at 2am”.

The Fuengirola Town Hall’s Fiestas Department would like to invite all Fuengiroleños to attend this party to say goodbye to the year together. The party will have the musical entertainment of the Orquesta Punto y Aparte and the Dúo Cenachero, who will once again entertain the new year with dances until the early hours of the morning.

The Town Hall will set up a series of bars in the area where the ficus tree known as the ‘árbol de las pelotillas‘ is located, where cider, cotillón and lucky grapes will be handed out free of charge to all those attending.

To conclude, Moreno invited, “all the people of Fuengirola to come together on December 31 in the Plaza de la Constitución to say goodbye to the year together and welcome the new year 2024“.