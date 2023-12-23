Jihadist Arrested By Guardia Civil In Sevilla

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 13:03

Jihad extremist arrested in Sevilla. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

SPANISH authorities have scored another victory in the ongoing battle against online jihadist extremism.

On Friday, December 22, the Guardia Civil reported how they recently apprehended an individual in La Rinconada, Sevilla, for spreading jihadist propaganda. This arrest highlights the growing concern about online radicalisation.

Officers from the Guardia Civil detained the suspect who was identified as a fervent supporter of Daesh. The suspect utilised social media platforms to spread extremist ideologies.

Online Indoctrination

The arrested activist extensively used various social networks, playing a significant role in indoctrinating others by sharing jihadist content. This method of spreading terrorist propaganda is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue in today’s digital world.

EUROPOL’s Involvement

The operation was a coordinated effort with EUROPOL. The European Union Agency for Police Cooperation was instrumental in linking the suspect’s activities to terrorist connections in other countries, highlighting the importance of multinational cooperation in combating terrorism.

Spreading Terrorist Ideologies

The detainee is accused of editing and distributing jihadist material, skilfully bypassing the security protocols of major social media platforms.

By managing multiple profiles, he successfully disseminated thousands of files, glorifying Daesh’s attacks and violent principles.

Virtual Mujahideen

This individual was part of a ‘virtual mujahideen’ community, crucial for spreading terrorist propaganda to gain followers. The investigation also revealed his involvement in fundraising for the terrorist cause.

Terrorist groups highly value such propaganda activities, equating them with combat roles. The detainee’s actions significantly contribute to the persistence of this threat and are recognised internally within jihadist circles.

Legal Proceedings

Following the operation, led by agents of the Guardia Civil’s Information Service and supported by the Rapid Action Group and the Cynological Service, the suspect was presented to the Central Court of Instruction No. 5 of the National Court. The court has ordered his imprisonment.