La Sirenita : Musical Tribute

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:50

The Little Mermaid photo: TAF Estepona

La Barbarie Teatro Musical invites you to enjoy a show flooded with the magic of the ocean.

The Little Mermaid Musical Tribute, at the the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona, is an adaptation of the tale written by the Danish poet Hans Christian Andersen with live voices and a story that will thrill young and old alike. It’s on Sunday, January 28 at 5pm.

Ariel, a 16-year-old mermaid, deeply desires to know the world of human beings. Together with her best friend, the fish Flounder, and ignoring the warnings of her father, King Triton, Ariel decides to make a deal with an evil witch named Ursula to become a human girl and live in that happy world with the man of her dreams, Prince Eric. A great show for all the family.

For more information write to: taquilla@tafestepona.com and tickets can be bought at the TAF Estepona website