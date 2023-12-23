Magna – The Music of the Passion

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:11

La Magna Photo: Malaga Council

La Magna, ‘La música de la Pasión’ will bring together 9 Andalucian Holy Week bands in Malaga on February 3. The La Malagueta bullring will host this charity event, part of the proceeds of which will go to Cudeca and the Andrés Olivares Foundation.

Malaga will host on Saturday, February 3, 2024 a festival that, for the first time, will bring together 9 historic and renowned Andalucian Santa music bands. The event, which has the support of the Malaga Provincial Council, Malaga City Council and the Andalucian Regional Government, will be held in the La Malagueta bullring for 9 hours with the participation of the bands of Esperanza, Cautivo and El Carmen, from Malaga; Rosario, from Arriate; Las Cigarreras and Tres Caídas, from Seville; Pasión, from Linares; La Sentencia, from Jerez; and Rosario, from Cadiz.

The President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, said that the Andalucian bands are world leaders and an essential part of the great staging of Holy Week as accompaniment to the processions.

Salado remarked that Holy Week is a major tourist attraction, both for local, national and foreign visitors, as every year thousands of people travel between provinces to attend processions, concerts, exhibitions and various activities that are directly or indirectly related to Holy Week.

The President of the Provincial Council stressed that, while it is a unique opportunity to see great musicalbands together it shouldn’t be forgotten that it is also a charity event, as part of the proceeds will go to Cudeca and the Andrés Olivares Foundation.

La Magna, la música de la Pasión’ will be divided into two blocks: from 1pm to 5pm, with the participation of the Malaga bands; and from 5pm to 10pm, where the rest of the bands that make up the line-up will perform. Audiovisuals will also be shown between each performance which will be broadcast on 101tv.

Of the ticket price, €1 will be donated to the social work of the Cudeca and Olivares Foundations. Tickets will be available in the seating area and in the bullring. The Malaga Bullring will house a 23×12 metre stage with a roof and side walls, a giant LED screen with more than 55,000 watts of sound and 80,000 watts of lighting, similar to the large concerts held during the summer.