By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:54

Michael Jackson tribute Photo: Facebook / Michael’s Legacy

ENDORSED by the Michael Jackson Fan Club in Spain as the best live musical show about The King of Pop today, Michael’s Legacy is a tribute to Michael Jackson, created by the Jackson Dance Company. On Saturday, March 9 at 9pm you can see the show at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona.

Michael’s Legacy is the first tribute to Michael Jackson that offers the concept of the show that the King of Pop had on his tours, with live vocals and music. Michael’s Legacy is a show suitable for all ages, in which you can enjoy a very careful scenography, with exact replicas of the original songs and a special touch given by the company in their performances, with a large dance troupe of 8 dancers, an incredible band of 4 musicians and live vocals, which will transmit perfectly the messages that the king of pop made us get in each of his performances, making you live an incredible story as if you were the protagonist.

Jackson Dance Company creates this large-format musical show for all audiences, with which they have performed in large venues and the most important theatres in our country. This incredible artistic group is made up of a cast of almost 20 people including dancers, actors, singers and technicians, who, together with their interpretative skills, will perfectly transmit the messages that the King of Pop used to convey in each of his performances. For this we have the best Impersonator of the King of Pop, Ximo MJ, with great physical resemblance and able to perform and transmit to perfection, every movement and gesture that accompanied in each of his concerts to this great artist as was Michael Jackson.

For more information write to: taquilla@tafestepona.com and tickets can be bought at the TAF Estepona website