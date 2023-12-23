Quiz nights: Association for Foreign Residents in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 15:52
Photo: Estepona Port / Wikimedia CC
BY working closely with the Town Hall, the Association for Foreign Residents in Estepona (AREME) promotes and assists foreign residents with their day-to-day concerns to achieve improved services in our area.
They also raise funds for local charities and have, in the last 3 years, assisted the Food Bank during Covid, Estepona Family Alzheimer’s Group and Paula Y Fabrica de Medula Cancer in children charity.
Their ever popular Quiz Nights will recommence in 2024 at 7pm on Wednesday, January 10 (due to a previous engagement within the bar) and Thursday, January 25 in Gastropub ViceVersa, Estepona Port.
In February they will be on Thursday, February 1 and then Thursday, February 15. Thereafter, they are planned for the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of every month. The AREME AGM will be held at Ricks Bar in Estepona Port on February 5 at 11am. The Committee would like to thank all the members for their support over the year and would like to wish everyone a “pròspero año nuevo”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
