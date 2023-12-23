Remember Queen tribute

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:22

Remember Queen Photo: Facebook / Remember Queen

FRIDAY, January 12 in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, at 8pm, one of the best tribute bands will perform: Remember Queen.

The aim of this show is to create the sensation of seeing Queen live, thanks to the fact that the members of the show occupy the exact formation that the English group had on stage, using 10 costume changes, as well as including in the show a visual support with the videos that Queen left us over the years and helping us to get to know Freddy Mercury’s band and the best moments of his career.

The artists of Remember Queen take care of the smallest detail of the original show with a staging similar to the one the original band used in their 1986 tour, being the last Queen Tour with Freddie Mercury on stage. The original line-up that thrilled stages all over the world.

Queen was exceptional because their musicians were outstanding: their drummer Roger Taylor, a renowned musician in the history of rock, who was also the composer of many of the hits such as “Radio Ga Ga Ga”, “A Kind of Magic”. Remember Queen drummer Roberto D’Amicis performs other Queen hits like “I’m In Love With My Car”. In the role of Brian May Leo Giannetto and as John Deacon, Julio Llorca.

Enjoy all of Queen’s hits such as “We are the Champions” or “Bohemian Rapsody” in an internationally successful show seen by more than 500,000 people starring the world’s best Freddie Mercury lookalike, Piero Venery.

Tickets can be bought here