Sayalonga Library Presents Unmissable Christmas Fun for Everyone!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 23:50
Keep your kids entertained over the holidays.
Image: Shutterstock/ shine.graphics
THE Christmas season is upon us, and Sayalonga Library is thrilled to announce a series of unmissable events for all ages. From Tuesday, December 19, until Friday, December 29, the library will host a Christmas story contest, inviting all creative writing enthusiasts to participate.
On Tuesday, December 26, there will be Christmas crafts for children, where they can create their own festive decorations. Furthermore, on Wednesday, December 27, an exciting race of the Three Wise Men on camels will enchant the little ones.
The entertainment continues on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with a movie night and popcorn, followed by an afternoon of board games on Wednesday, January 3. The week culminates with a sweet event on Thursday, January 4, featuring the decoration of Christmas-themed cookies. On Friday, January 5, a tournament of the Christmas Story Contest winners and the Three Kings Parade will take place.
Don’t miss out on these exciting activities that Sayalonga Library has prepared to celebrate the joy of Christmas in the community.
For more Axarquía news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.