Sayalonga Library Presents Unmissable Christmas Fun for Everyone!

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 23:50

Keep your kids entertained over the holidays. Image: Shutterstock/ shine.graphics

THE Christmas season is upon us, and Sayalonga Library is thrilled to announce a series of unmissable events for all ages. From Tuesday, December 19, until Friday, December 29, the library will host a Christmas story contest, inviting all creative writing enthusiasts to participate.

Crafty Christmas Delight: Kids’ Decoration Day at Sayalonga Library

On Tuesday, December 26, there will be Christmas crafts for children, where they can create their own festive decorations. Furthermore, on Wednesday, December 27, an exciting race of the Three Wise Men on camels will enchant the little ones.

The entertainment continues on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, with a movie night and popcorn, followed by an afternoon of board games on Wednesday, January 3. The week culminates with a sweet event on Thursday, January 4, featuring the decoration of Christmas-themed cookies. On Friday, January 5, a tournament of the Christmas Story Contest winners and the Three Kings Parade will take place.

Don’t miss out on these exciting activities that Sayalonga Library has prepared to celebrate the joy of Christmas in the community.

