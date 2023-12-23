St George charity donates €1,500 for the Estepona Social Kitchen Christmas meal

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 15:22

€1,500 donated Photo: Facebook / St George Charity

Once again the Duquesa Charitable Society of Saint George has funded the Christmas meal for the users of Estepona’s Social Kitchen run by the Emaus charity.

A regular part of the Saint George Christmas Campaign, the donation of €1,500 will enable 150 people to enjoy a special Christmas meal provided by the social kitchen.

The St George Charity was founded at the beginning of 2013 initially as a fundraising organisation to provide funding, equipment and services to worthy causes within the local community.

The charity raises money through a number of channels including the charity’s two shops in Sabinillas, which opened at the beginning of 2014 and 2016, and the shop in La Cancelada, Estepona which opened in 2017; collection tins in numerous local bars and restaurants; markets; online second hand shop; as well as money raised at a number of events such as the Sabi Street Party, quiz nights, etc.