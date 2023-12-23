Talk to a painting in Ghent

By Linda Hall • Updated: 23 Dec 2023 • 17:02

JENNY MONTIGNY: Her painting Woman in a Cattle Shed can be visited at the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts (MSK) Photo credit: Ghent Museum of Fine Arts (MSK)

POSSIBLY no-one can know what the woman in the foreground of The Cattle Shed, a painting in the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts (MSK), is thinking.

But visitors to the museum can, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), hold a conversation with the painting by Jenny Montigny.

A small box with a button and microphone is positioned in front of the painting and members of the public can press the button and ask a question.

“An AI-generated voice will respond to your query,” said the MSK’s Madelein Descamps.

“No question is too crazy for the device. You can ask questions about Jenny Montigny and the style of her work, but also about the number pi.”

The project has been developed by a local company, Lean Mean Learning Machine, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

“They have been working with AI for some time and wanted to introduce the technology to a museum,” Descamps added. “At around the same time, we also saw examples abroad, so the timing was perfect.

“The Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands is already working with artificial intelligence, but for Belgium this is a first.”

The same AI technology will soon be added to a second painting, “Seated Woman at the Window” by Rik Wouters.

Madelein Descamps explained that the MSK has long been looking for new ways to reach its audience.

“We know that people like to learn in different ways other than merely reading texts in a museum. By letting people ask questions about a painting, we learn what visitors want to know about art,” she explained.

Jenny Montigny, who was born in Ghent in 1875 and died in Deurle in 1937, decided to become an artist when she was 17 and made her debut at the Ghent Salon, followed by shows in Paris. Montigny, whose mother was English moved to London during the First World War, returning afterwards to Belgium. Her style went out of fashion and she was forgotten until until 1987, when exhibitions were held in Deurle and Deinze.